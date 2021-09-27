 Skip to main content
Let’s Cruise Main Street set for Oct. 9
Classic and vintage cars and trucks will be cruising through downtown as the Let’s Cruise Main Street returns to Mullins on Oct. 9.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MULLINS, S.C. – Classic rides will be cruising along downtown Mullins as the fourth Let’s Cruise Main Street is set for Saturday Oct. 9.

The event features a rolling car show, food trucks and music.

Entertainment will be provided by the Tim Clark Bank on stage at Anderson Brothers Bank parking lot at 7 p.m.

Cruisers and the public are invited to come out and support local businesses and restaurants.

Food Trucks will serve on Front Street from 3 p.m. until. The cruise down Main Street follows at 4 p.m.

