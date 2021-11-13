LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Irreplaceable Hugh Leatherman

I first met Senator Hugh Leatherman in 1984 at a pool we used near our house when he came to bring his daughter to a pool outing for our baby girls. I had seen his campaign billboards when first alighting in Florence in 1980 and later joked with him that I was happy to be in a town that treated their Leather Workers so well (Leatherman … get it?). Through my job at the South Carolina Medical Association, I came to know him as “The Senator” starting to have breakfast about every quarter since 1988 and then over time true friends, and quietly, traveling companions. Now he is gone. Ah… the tears come to my eyes, just writing this essay.

Two weeks ago, I spent 20 minutes sitting in front of his rocker, just chatting. I had not seen him for at least three months. He had just come through two surgeries and then his final diagnosis. But you know, he still had that old twinkle in his eye, and he wanted to reminisce a bit. He told me he didn’t want to talk politics, but that he still was in touch with his Columbia office at least four times a day. He smiled and asked about Shirley and the kids. He said, “You know, Doctor Steve, we had some good days together”… and as in many years past he joked about my days at Berkeley. It was just like old times, but for his weight loss and pallor. Like many sick folks, he didn’t really want to talk about himself. But his brain was working better than mine. His final words to me were “Dr. Steve, please come back next month.”