LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Who would support Russian invasion?

As Russia invades Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodmymyr Zelenski is a primary example of a heroic figure standing firm in a real personal life-threatening historical moment against one of the world's worst tyrants -- Vladimir Putin of Russia.

This country's self-described patriots encourage attacks on our government officials, attacks on law enforcement and the capital, take the fifth and refuse to testify under oath for their country. If what we have witnessed in the US the past eight years is the cream having risen to the top, this country and the world is in dire straits.

It is strange the blinders that people have developed to support their own beliefs unfortunately in some cases under the guise of Christianity. It is inconceiveable that some people can no longer distinguish the difference between good and evil.

There are plenty of heroes and heroines as we have witnessed the last few ears willing to tell the truth for their country even though their honest has cost them their jobs and created hardships for their families. I firmly believe that there are more people in this country that want democracy and freedom to succeed, than those that want to tear it down for some personal agenda.

Remember Russia is a poor backward country that has the second greatest nuclear capacity in the world. What American in their right mind would support their attack on a comparatively defenseless neighbor?

Dennis Taylor

Florence