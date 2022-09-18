Local GOP candidates discuss issues at stump meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Republican candidates for Florence City Council District 1 Joey McMillan and Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Catrette Jr. discussed their campaigns and answered audience questions during Saturday’s Florence County Republican Party stump in Florence.

McMillan will face LaShanda NeSmith-Jackson in the Nov. 8 general election. District 1 City Council member William Schofield didn’t seek re-election. Instead, Schofield was elected to serve as Florence County councilor in District 8.

Cartrette is the incumbent probate judge. He will face Democratic Party opponent Chandra R. Graham in the November general election.

McMillan said he is excited to be running for City Council and the city of Florence.

The Florence City Council candidate said he heard Florence Economic Development Partnership Chief Executive Officer Gregg Robinson talk recently. Robinson said companies interested in locating in Florence send “secret shoppers” to the city. The secret shoppers ask random people how they feel about Florence.

“I thought about that,” McMillan said. “And somebody says the crime rate’s high. We’ve got litter all over the place. Our City Council made our city not very business friendly. Our parks, nobody knows about them.”

McMillan sees a lot of changes ahead if he is elected to the City Council.

The new City Council will get to work in January and February and start making improvements.

McMillan said he wants to unite the community to solve the crime and litter problems, make the city of Florence business friendly and promote the city and county parks systems.

“That’s what I see. That’s what I’m excited about and that’s what we can do,” McMillan said. “I’m looking forward to running. I’m looking forward to serving. It’s a task but I’m looking forward to doing it.”

McMillan also said he won’t support city tax or fee increases.

Probate Court is much more than settling the estates of deceased persons, Cartrette said. Estate settlement is about a tenth of a probate judge’s job during the work week.

Probate judges appoint guardians for incompetents and conservatorships for minors and incompetents. The court settles disputes of less than $25,000. It is responsible for involuntary commitments to institutions for the mentally ill and drug-dependent persons. It has exclusive jurisdiction over trusts. It has concurrent jurisdiction with Circuit Courts over powers of attorney.

Probate court also is responsible for marriage licenses, asbestos claims and restoring a person’s Second Amendment rights, he said.

“We also handle most of the mental health for Florence County. If mental health is not handled properly, it turns into crime in the streets later. You have to have someone that understands the constitutional implications of mental health and drugs and alcohol as it relates to mental health,” Cartrette said. “That all falls on the shoulders of the probate judge and the probate court.”

In cases of guardianships and conservatorships, probate court has to appoint someone to care for people either financially or physically. A relative, friend or someone who can be trusted must be appointed to care for them, he said.

“It requires suspension of their constitutional rights and someone who understands the legal standards to do that and to do so in an ethical, constitutional and proper way,” Cartrette said.

South Carolina’s constitution doesn’t require a probate judge to have a law degree.

“Probate court is a hybrid court. It is your lowest state court and your highest countywide court,” he said.

Cartrette has a law degree. His opponent, Chandra R. Graham, doesn’t, Cartrette said.

“Every county gets one elected probate judge and it is your only publicly elected judge,” he said.

Florence County digitized its probate court records during Cartrette’s term and those records are available online, he said.

Cartrette said he also has worked to make probate court easy to access and friendly to the public.

Cartrette said his election website – votecartrette.com – should be online soon.