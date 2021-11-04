Local partnership brings back Taste of Marion County

Marion, S.C. – The Marion and Mullins chamber of commerce directors and Anderson Brothers Bank partnered to present the return of the Taste of Marion County Monday. The annual event was organized for 12 years before a five year hiatus. Organizers plan to keep the attraction going in the future as more than 14 vendors were on display outside at Amazing Grace Park near the Marion County Museum.
The crowd gathered food samples from local restaurants, caterers, and businesses, showcasing the area’s culinary talents.
Jennifer Ferguson and her students from the Academy for Careers and Technology Culinary Arts program served guest herb crusted prime rib with garlic smashed red potatoes and caramelized brussel sprouts.
“These are first-year students all 10th graders this year,” Ferguson said of the group. “We do a lot of outside catering and in-house catering when allowed by the school district.” Ferguson said anyone interested in their catering service can contact the school.
“It’s an awesome jump-start for students to get into the industry and be able to earn money,” she said. “They get industry level certification and they come out with a lot in their toolbox with the higher education that you would normally get your first year in college.”
Ferguson said the menus help prepare the students and learn new skill-sets.
“These students can go off and live their lives not having to spend half their paycheck trying to feed themselves when they can just create anything they can dream of right from their own home,” she said.
Academy for Careers and Technology director Darrell Jameson said he was happy for the opportunity to show the school’s new brand.
“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “We’re open for business too and the program is going forward doing events.”
Jameson said seeing programs out in public shows what students in Marion County are capable of doing.
“We have your next great employees,” he said.
Marion Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cindy Rogers called it a wonderful event.
“We’re so thankful for Anderson Brothers Bank and their generosity to allow Marion and Mullins chambers to do this joint project at a beautiful place like Amazing Grace Park,” Rogers said. “I’m very happy that we’re doing this event again and looking to see it grow from here.”
Mullins Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Bass said the goal is to continue hosting the event and promoting the park.
“We thought it would be a great way for everybody to come out and enjoy local restaurants,” Bass said. “I think the vendors were wonderful and sampled most of the delicious foods. It’s a variety of foods and I’m hoping next year it will be twice as big.”
Amazing Grace Park Director Stephanie Rizzo said she was happy to have the crowd enjoy the venue.
“It’s been really amazing,” Rizzo said. “Because of the pandemic we had to shut things down in the city and county. To bring these events back in such a large way with the community support has been amazing.”
Rizzo said she hopes the event encourages more people to visit local restaurants.
Regional Executive of Anderson Brothers Bank Johnny Floyd said he was glad to participate.
“I think this is wonderful with the joint-chamber get-together that is working out really well,” Floyd said. “The weather is perfect and everybody’s enjoying the park. It’s a good way to showcase such a nice facility.”