Local partnership brings back Taste of Marion County

“These students can go off and live their lives not having to spend half their paycheck trying to feed themselves when they can just create anything they can dream of right from their own home,” she said.

Academy for Careers and Technology director Darrell Jameson said he was happy for the opportunity to show the school’s new brand.

“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “We’re open for business too and the program is going forward doing events.”

Jameson said seeing programs out in public shows what students in Marion County are capable of doing.

“We have your next great employees,” he said.

Marion Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cindy Rogers called it a wonderful event.

“We’re so thankful for Anderson Brothers Bank and their generosity to allow Marion and Mullins chambers to do this joint project at a beautiful place like Amazing Grace Park,” Rogers said. “I’m very happy that we’re doing this event again and looking to see it grow from here.”

Mullins Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Bass said the goal is to continue hosting the event and promoting the park.