$1.2 million sewer project for Timmonsville residents

TIMMONSVILLE,S.C. — The sewer system in Timmonsville will be getting improvements.

The city of Florence and AECOM, an engineering design firm, have completed the planning and design for Timmonsville’s sanitary sewer project. The project will make improvements on Warren Street, Orange Street, Keith Street, Pinckney Street, Hill Street, Byrd Street, New Street, Park Street, and Brockington Street.

The purpose of the $1,254,441.70 project is to repair and replace aging infrastructure. The project will improve wastewater carrying capacity and create reliable service for the residents of Timmonsville.

Mayor Williams James Jr. said the infrastructure in Timmonsville is over 60 years old. He said there are several areas in the town where the sewer system is “bad.”

“This project allows decayed and broken pipelines to be repaired,” James said. “Residents of Timmonsville often deal with sewer backup. At my previous home, the pipes were so decayed the only thing left was a crater in the ground where the old pipes used to lay.”

James said the project is a great thing for Timmonsville and will help the town flourish.

“I think this sewer project is a win-win for the residents of Timmonsville,” he said. “If you all knew the history of Timmonsville and where we have come from when we owned the water treatment facility, we are in a much better position. The water plant facility was one of the reasons Timmonsville was in such financial distress.”

The mayor recounted times when the city had to disband the police department for two years in order to be financially stable enough to maintain the water treatment facility. He said the city had to make a plan to revitalize Timmonsville and getting rid of the water treatment plant was one of the ways to strengthen the city.

Michael Hemingway, utilities director of the city of Florence, said a large portion of the sewer project was funded by a grant provided by the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the remaining balance was taken from the city of Florence’s construction fund.

According to Hemingway, approximately $950,000 came from the grant and the remaining balance of approximately $253,000 came from the construction fund.

Hemingway said the time was now to complete the project because the city had the funds. Hemingway said sewer was an issue when the city of Florence first took over Timmonsville’s sewer facility in 2014, but was unable to complete the project because of lack of funds.

Hemingway said the project will vastly improve Timmonsville and should add 20-30 years of life to the infrastructure. He said he is happy to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Timmonsville.

