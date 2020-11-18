1,226 new coronavirus cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,226 new confirmed cases Wednesday and 94 additional probable cases.
DHEC also announced 22 additional confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
Greenville again led the state with 214 cases. Richland County was next at 106, followed by Charleston County at 101.
Florence County reported 43 of the Pee Dee’s 81 cases.
Marlboro County was next with 13 cases, followed by Dillon County (8), Darlington and Williamsburg counties (7 each) and Marion County (3).
Florence County had two probable cases. Darlington and Dillon counties had one each.
Florence County reported one confirmed death. Darlington County reported one probable death.
Statewide, South Carolina now has had 187,774 confirmed cases and 11,673 probable cases. It has had 3,906 deaths and 276 probable deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC statewide was 7233 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 17.0%.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
As of Tuesday, a total of 2,392,558 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
