1,226 new coronavirus cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,226 new confirmed cases Wednesday and 94 additional probable cases.

DHEC also announced 22 additional confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.

Greenville again led the state with 214 cases. Richland County was next at 106, followed by Charleston County at 101.

Florence County reported 43 of the Pee Dee’s 81 cases.

Marlboro County was next with 13 cases, followed by Dillon County (8), Darlington and Williamsburg counties (7 each) and Marion County (3).

Florence County had two probable cases. Darlington and Dillon counties had one each.

Florence County reported one confirmed death. Darlington County reported one probable death.

Statewide, South Carolina now has had 187,774 confirmed cases and 11,673 probable cases. It has had 3,906 deaths and 276 probable deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC statewide was 7233 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 17.0%.