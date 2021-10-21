1 COVID-19 death reported in each of 5 Pee Dee counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – COVID-19 is still claiming lives in South Carolina, and that includes the Pee Dee.
Of the 44 total deaths (33 confirmed) that were reported Thursday in the state, five were from the Pee Dee.
Five of the six counties in the Pee Dee each reported one confirmed death. The exception was Darlington County.
Besides Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reporting a death, 54 total cases (28 confirmed) were reported in the region. That was out of 879 total cases (560 confirmed) reported in the state.
Darlington County led the Pee Dee with 21 total cases (16 probable).
Florence County was next with 19 total cases (17 confirmed), followed by Dillon County (four total, one confirmed), Marlboro County (four total, all probable), Marion County (three total, all confirmed) and Williamsburg County (three total, two confirmed).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 713,761 confirmed cases, 176,242 probable cases, 11,603 confirmed deaths and 1,809 probable deaths.
The state reported 16,729 tests were conducted Sunday with 5.3% positivity. To date, 11,525,656 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.