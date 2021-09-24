FLORENCE, S.C. – "503? Central Dispatch. Lake City 503? This is Central Dispatch."

The Lake City dispatcher's voice echoed through the Florence Center as she began the last call for Lake City police Lt. John Stewart shortly after noon Friday.

Stewart, 48, was killed on Sept. 17 when he was struck by a car that investigators say was being driven by a man who had just carjacked a vehicle in Lake City.

The dispatcher called Police Chief Joseph "Jody" Cooper, also known as Lake City 501.

"501, be advised that 503 is not answering at this time," she continued.

Cooper bowed his head toward the microphone set up in one corner on the floor of the Florence Center.

"Central Dispatch, be advised that Lake City officer Lt. John Stewart took his last call on Sept. 17, 2021," Cooper said in a shaky voice. "He is 10-7 [out of service], 10-42 [ending his tour of duty]."

The last call was held near the end of a funeral service that began at approximately 10:50 a.m. Friday with law enforcement officers from across the state gathered to pay their respects to Stewart and his family.

Cooper, along with Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson, Lake City police Cpl. Carl Majors and Sergeants Andrew Legette and Tommie Brogden, spoke before the last call.

Anderson said it was an honor to say a few words on Stewart's behalf.

"Lt. Stewart was and always will be a valuable asset to the city of Lake City and especially to the Lake City police department," Anderson said. "You could call him at the spur of the moment every single day and he would respond. He did it not begrudgingly, but he did it dutifully."

Anderson said Lake City was a much better community because of Stewart.

"Each of you will have your own memory, but I will remember his smile, his tactfulness," Anderson said. "I also remember that [when] he had to do what he had to do, he would do that, too."

Anderson said Stewart was a great man, and everyone who knew him was a better person because of him.

Cooper said Stewart was a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"He was the man," Cooper said. "He did his job. ... The guy was good at what he was doing. Family, I'm here to tell you that they don't make them like this no more. They don't make them no more. They don't."

Cooper said that Stewart had recently been assigned to work for a U.S. Marshal Service task force. He said that he had given the task force two names: Stewart's and Brodgen's."

'They said we know Tommie but we want Stew," Cooper said.

He added that Stewart was a member of the drug and narcotics division of the police department. As such, Stewart often worked undercover, and the police department didn't think it wise to have his pictures around.

Cooper said he had trained under Stewart.

"He was a leader," Cooper said. "He was a trainer. He was a warrior. He gave all and he paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Majors shared a story about Stewart.

"We were responding to an abandoned house, and he and I still laugh about this, and I'm still going to be laughing about this talking to him when he can't respond," Majors continued. "We went to this abandoned house. The call is that people are doing drugs in there."

When they arrived, the two officers announced themselves, entered the home and split up to make sure no one was inside. Majors said he made it to the last room he needed to check when he saw something that looked like an arm.

"All of the sudden there's a person standing in there," Majors said. "The next thing that comes out of my mouth is let me see your hands, let me see your hands. The next thing I know the house is rumbling. Boom. Ba-boom. Ba-boom. ... The next thing I hear is [Stewart saying], 'Majors what you got?'"

He said he felt like it was the Hulk coming toward him but realized that it was Stewart.

"What a relief," Majors said. "Now I can breathe. When I knew he was behind me, I felt like Superman."

Majors also said that Stewart, a Marine Corps veteran, was an exemplar of the values of both the Army and police officers.

Legette appeared choked up several times during his remarks. He said he was honored to speak.

He said Stewart had a special purpose which he lived: to be a protector.

"He was a true sheepdog who protected the flock from the wolves," Legette said. "He protected his community, the people he loved from the evil that does exist in this world."

Brogden said that Stewart had done his duty and could rest in peace. He added that Stewart loved his job so much that he was once forced to take a vacation by Cooper.

"Stewart, aka 'Big Stew,' is my brother," Brogden said. "We would talk on the phone for hours. We would get off the phone for 10 minutes and get right back on, laughing and joking."

One of the jokes the two shared was a joke about Stewart's attempts to grow facial hair.

Brodgen also said that he and the rest of the department would finish teaching Stewart's son how to drive.

Dyane, Stewart's sister, and his son, Pvt. Nicholas Stewart, accepted the remarks and honors for the family.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel presented the family with a state flag during the ceremony.

Stewart was carried from the Florence Center as the Marine's Hymn was played by pipers from three different bands and was buried with full military honors at Florence National Cemetery.

Stewart, 48, is survived by two sons, Nicholas and Tyshaun, and seven siblings.

