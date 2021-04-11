10 points for child abuse prevention

3. Let children set boundaries. Encourage children to set their own boundaries by not forcing them to physically interact with family members or by allowing them to determine how much. Instead of making them hug or kiss their extended family, just tell them to say “bye” and let them determine how much physical interaction they give.

4. If you use corporal punishment, do not use an object. The use of an object does not allow you to feel the transfer of power, and you will not know how hard you are punishing your child. Objects are also not easily controlled and could result in injury to an unintended body part. If you are not familiar, review research on corporal punishment, as there are many effective alternatives.

5. Understand that discipline and punishment are not the same. Discipline means to instruct and disrupt the cycle of negative or undesired behavior in children. Children thrive with structure and appropriate discipline.