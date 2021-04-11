10 points for child abuse prevention

CARE House of the Pee Dee is a Child Advocacy Center (CAC), which helps child abuse victims and their families through supportive services and prevention.
CARE House has been serving child victims in the Pee Dee since 2005. Prevention of child abuse is comprised of reducing risk factors for abuse within and communities by strengthening family support, reducing stressors, increasing communication and awareness.
April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. The 10 points below are only a few of the many ways families and communities can work to keep children safe.
1. Teach consent. Show your children that consent is important by teaching them through your words and actions. This can be shown through easy everyday interaction. If you are tickling your child and they are laughing but saying “stop,” be sure to stop as soon as they say “stop.” Talk to them about why you stopped, and encourage them to pay attention when others say “no” or “stop.”
2. Use thoughtful discipline. It is tough to discipline a child thoughtfully when you, as the parent or caregiver, are upset. Give yourself time to calm down before addressing behaviors with your children. Even taking three deep breaths will put you in a better mindset. Remember the end goal is about learning, growth and improvement.
3. Let children set boundaries. Encourage children to set their own boundaries by not forcing them to physically interact with family members or by allowing them to determine how much. Instead of making them hug or kiss their extended family, just tell them to say “bye” and let them determine how much physical interaction they give.
4. If you use corporal punishment, do not use an object. The use of an object does not allow you to feel the transfer of power, and you will not know how hard you are punishing your child. Objects are also not easily controlled and could result in injury to an unintended body part. If you are not familiar, review research on corporal punishment, as there are many effective alternatives.
5. Understand that discipline and punishment are not the same. Discipline means to instruct and disrupt the cycle of negative or undesired behavior in children. Children thrive with structure and appropriate discipline.
6. Take parenting breaks. Self-care is very important when it comes to stress levels and the day-to-day hustle of parenting. Not everyone has time to squeeze in a 60-minute massage or a round of golf, but everyone has 10 seconds to deep breathe as the children eat their afternoon snack, to listen to your favorite song after your child goes to bed, or to take a walk around the block on your lunch break. Parenting breaks and self-care are important for keeping your stress levels down and helping you to be a mindful, thoughtful parent. If you are able to get away by yourself or as a couple, please do.
7. Give parenting breaks. Look for ways to support other parents by offering a play date while they go out or stay in. Many people don’t have the finances or family support to get a break.
8. Be age appropriate. Most parents haven’t had a course of child development, but it is extremely important to understand that children’s capacities and understanding change as they develop. Young children need simple single commands. If you are expecting more than a child is developmentally capable of doing, you will be disappointed and frustrated much of the time.
9. Teach children about body safety. Body safety is teaching what your child’s private parts are and using developmentally appropriate ways to explain that no means no. CARE House has a coloring book on body safety on our website at thecarehouse.com under “Resources.”
10. Use your opportunities. There are times throughout the day when you can have your child’s undivided attention. This is the best time to encourage communication. Put the electronics down and turn the TV off for the car ride and at the kitchen table. Make sure to ask open-ended questions and encourage your child to tell you about how they felt when something happened. Opening up communication when children are young makes it easier as they get older, however, if you have a teenager, it is not too late.
If you have concerns about a child, report abuse, and remember that it isn’t your job to investigate. If you aren’t sure, it is better to report and make sure the child is safe. Cases will be investigated by law enforcement and/or DSS before decisions are made. Cases where a law is believed to be broken can be referred to law enforcement, while cases involving the family unit can be referred to DSS.
For more information on child abuse prevention and services or for ideas on how to get involved with CARE House of the Pee Dee, visit thecarehouse.com, follow us on social media or call us at 843-629-0236.