 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 Republican governors join Henry McMaster in battle over electric car incentives
0 Comments

10 Republican governors join Henry McMaster in battle over electric car incentives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ten Republican governors have joined South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's fight with the Joe Biden administration over a proposal that would give tax breaks for the purchase of electric cars made by union employees. 

Joining McMaster in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Texas Gov Greg Abbott. 

The proposed rule is included in the Build Back Better Act. 

The Build Back Better Act is one of the Democrats’ attempts to implement the Biden agenda.

The $3.5 trillion bill includes free community college, universal pre-K, expanded Medicare, an extended child tax credit and paid family medical leave. The bill also addresses climate change. Included in the 2,465-page bill is an incentive that would provide increased tax incentives for electric cars built in union plants.

South Carolina is home to three non-union automotive plants: BMW between Greenville and Spartanburg, Volvo outside Summerville, and Mercedes Benz vans near Goose Creek. It is the only state to have less than 3% of its workers unionized.

McMaster previously sent a similar letter asking Congress to reconsider the rule on Oct. 13. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert