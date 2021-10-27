10 Republican governors join Henry McMaster in battle over electric car incentives

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ten Republican governors have joined South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's fight with the Joe Biden administration over a proposal that would give tax breaks for the purchase of electric cars made by union employees.

Joining McMaster in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

The proposed rule is included in the Build Back Better Act.

The Build Back Better Act is one of the Democrats’ attempts to implement the Biden agenda.

The $3.5 trillion bill includes free community college, universal pre-K, expanded Medicare, an extended child tax credit and paid family medical leave. The bill also addresses climate change. Included in the 2,465-page bill is an incentive that would provide increased tax incentives for electric cars built in union plants.