107 coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when 107 total COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Carolina – including 25 in Spartanburg County and 12 in Greenville County – 11 were reported Thursday in the Pee Dee.

Four deaths (three confirmed) were reported in Florence County. Three confirmed deaths were reported in Dillon County. Two were reported in Darlington County and one each was reported in Marion and Williamsburg counties.

Marlboro County was the only county in the Pee Dee where a death was not reported.

Of the 107 total deaths in the state, 103 were confirmed coronavirus deaths.

Of 2,147 total coronavirus cases reported in the state (1,514 confirmed), 149 were reported in the Pee Dee. More probable cases (79) were reported than confirmed cases (70).

Florence County led the region with 43 total cases (28 confirmed). Marion County was next (28 total, 21 probable), followed by Darlington County (24 total, 17 probable), Marlboro County (22 total, 13 probable), Dillon County (20 total, 15 confirmed) and Williamsburg County (12 total, eight probable).

The state’s cumulative totals now are 689,190 confirmed cases, 168,196 probable cases, 10,830 confirmed deaths and 1,642 probable deaths.