10th annual Walk to Health about awareness and a good walk

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several hundred people turned out Saturday morning for the 10th annual Walk to Health at Mt. Zion AME Church in Florence.

"The message here is to get out and start getting back into our fitness regimens," said Dr. Evelyn Fulmore with Pee Dee Medical Professional Association. "A lot of people during the last few years of COVID haven't been out and about so we are hopeful that people are interested to know that it's time to get outside."

Toward that end many participants took a 2.5- mile walk from the church, down Cheves Street, around downtown Florence and back to the church.

"We are blessed with such a beautiful day today," Fulmore said of the walk and the medical fair that took place as well.

"Thankful to be able to bring resources to people, have access to care, connect with providers," Fulmore said.

Medical providers involved included HopeHealth, MUSC Health Florence and Francis Marion University's nursing program, which tested participants' blood-sugar levels.

Other vendors included state programs and businesses that catered to health needs.

"There are supports for the health care of persons who are minorities of this area and they deserve to know who and what and where," Fulmore said.

"We're fortunate to have the ministerial community here to support us at Mt. Zion AME," Fulmore said.

"Just to bring the community together for health awareness," the Rev. Merritt Graves said of the reasoning behind the walk and fitness fair.

"We are grateful for the physicians who take out of their time and come and show the community what services they offer," Graves said.

"The body is a temple," Graves said.

"Walking is low impact. Most of us are capable of walking. It can decrease your risk of very common illnesses," said Dr. Rodney Allen, president of the association and an orthopedist with McLeod Health.

"It won't tear up your knees if you take your time. It's about distance more than pace," Allen said.

The fair ran from 7:30 to 11 a.m.