11 seconds of Tim Tebow: Fans gather to meet former quarterback at Evening of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. – It took an extra year, but Tammy Hicks and Daphne Hyatt finally got to meet Tim Tebow.

Tebow, widely considered one of the best college football players of all time and the 2007 winner of the Heisman Trophy, was the speaker at the House of Hope's Evening of Hope fundraiser Monday evening at the Florence Center.

Hicks said she had signed up to meet Tebow at the 2020 event, but that event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Hicks said she was a Tebow fan because of his outspoken religious faith.

Tebow once said at Southeastern Conference media days that he was saving himself for marriage, and he's also known for wearing Bible verses on his eye black.

"He never backed down," Hicks said.

Hyatt said she agreed with Hicks.

Later, she said that she planned to tell the photographer taking pictures at a meet and greet before the event that she wanted him to take the photo as quickly as possible so she could get her full 11 seconds with Tebow.

Trey Witt attended the meet and greet in a Tebow jersey. He said that he had grown up near the University of Florida and went to Tebow's games at the school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}