FLORENCED, S.C. — Mount Zion AME Church's 11th Annual Walk to Health will be April 1 and feature a 2.5-mile walk down Cheves Street to downtown Florence as well as a health fair sponsored by the Pee Dee Medical Professional Association.

"We want this to be an event not for just one day, we want it to be all year long," said Dr. Focell Jackson-Dozier, chair of the Pee Dee Medical Professional Association's outreach committee.

Members of the association will be on hand along with representatives from HopeHealth, MUSC, Pee Dee Mental Health, DHEC and others who will provide health screenings and information.

Also on hand will be a representative from South Carolina Cancer Alliance who will speak about cancer and the need for screenings — sometimes something as simple as seeing and being seen by a physician.

"Our numbers not looking good for the Pee Dee area," Jackson-Dozier said.

"We want to talk about how nutrition can play a role in delaying the onset of cancers," she said.

One of the messages of the April 1 walk will focus on the simple steps people can take to make themselves healthier.

"What we're preaching is that your health starts with being active and good nutrition," she said. "If you tackle those two things then you can pretty much manage the other diseases that come along — or challenges as you get older. If people want to start off with 15 minutes a day of walk with 3-4 days a week and then advance."

Movement is key for both you and old people, she said.

"We talk with the younger population to encourage them to move to better health care. I tell the seniors all the time if you don't move you're going to lose. You will lose function in the joints," she said.

Activity increases blood flow to all organs, which keeps them healthier which keeps residents healthier, she said.

"We preach to all ages. We love to start out with the young but we preach to all ages," Jackson-Dozier said. "One of the things we found out is that we still have access issues in the Pee Dee so we try to speak to those in the middle ages and above about accessing health care — what to do when you go to the ER, what do do when yo go to your doctor's office. the importance of taking your medications."

"If we equip the patients with the information they'll do much better," she said.

In addition to members of the association there will be a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer session.

That panel will have an orthopaedic surgeon, a psychologist, a chiropractor and a general practitioner on it and they'll talk about exercise and nutrition, she said.

Participants can register in advance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/11th-annual-walk-to-health-tickets-522168920297?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or register the day of the event.

On-site registration starts at 7:45 a.m. at the church, the walk departs at 8:30 a.m. and the goal is to wrap the event up by 11 a.m., Jackson-Dozier said.