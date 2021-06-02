12 coronavirus cases, no deaths reported Wednesday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day when only two confirmed coronavirus deaths and no probable deaths were reported in South Carolina, the state reported 71 confirmed cases and 47 probable cases.
No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee, which reported 12 confirmed cases and one probable case.
Marlboro County led the region with five confirmed cases, followed by Florence County with three confirmed cases and one probable case and Williamsburg County (3/0). Dillon County reported one confirmed case. No cases were reported in Darlington or Marion counties.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 491,937 confirmed cases, 101,589 probable cases, 8,578 confirmed deaths and 1,161 probable deaths.
To date, 7,899,637 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 2,856 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 3.4%.
As of Saturday, 3,393,031 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,927,151 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44.9%) and 1,590,322 are fully vaccinated (37.0%).
Of the 11,249 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,209 are occupied (72.98%). Of those, 221 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (2.69%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.