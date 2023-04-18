FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence police officers have charged a 12-year-old Williams Middle School student with making student threats and unlawful electronic communications.

Officers arrested the student at the school, at 1119 N. Irby Street. The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and will have an initial appearance before a family court judge, according to the Florence Police Department.

"These charges stem from an incident earlier today when the student allegedly sent threatening emails to the school while in attendance. Officers responded immediately, and the school was not placed on lockdown," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in an email to media.