15,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed from Florence's system into Black Creek
FLORENCE, S.C. – An estimated 15,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into Black Creek on Aug. 8. 

The city of Florence announced Monday afternoon that wastewater overflowed into Black Creek due to an excessively large volume of debris that completely damaged one submersible pump and caused temporary failure to a second submersible pump. A news release added that the city had to bypass operation of the sanitary sewer lift station and install a temporary by-pass pump to collect and pump the sanitary sewer from the gravity sewer portion of the system into the sanitary sewer force main portion of the system.

The city is continuing to work removing and clearing debris from the sanitary sewer lift station. A third-party contractor will also be on site to assist staff with continued debris removal efforts.

Florence has notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control about the spill and is working with the state agency to address the overflow. 

For more information, contact Utilities Director Michael Hemingway at 843-665-3236 or the department of health and environmental control at 843-661-4825

