16 y/o missing person

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Annaste Aniya Hairston,16, of Hartsville been missing since Dec. 5.
She was last seen in the McFarland Street area in Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. would like the public’s help in locating the missing juvenile.
Taylor Ford
Reporter
I cover Darlington, Hartsville, and Lake City local government, school board, and community endeavors.
