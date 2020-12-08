17,000 more Pee Dee residents to receive broadband access

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 17,000 homes and businesses in the Pee Dee could soon have a faster connection to the worldwide web.

The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that it had allocated over $121 million in support funds for 10 years to broadband providers to expand broadband access to more than 108,833 South Carolina residents through a Rural Digital Fund Phase 1 option.

Nearly all locations in South Carolina that were eligible for the auction will receive access to broadband with speeds of at least 100Mbps download speed and 20Mbps upload speed, with 96% getting gigabit-speed broadband.

“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural South Carolina communities who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said.

“We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked. This auction was the Commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service.”