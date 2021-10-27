 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17 year old charged with attempted murder following Wednesday morning stabbing
0 Comments

17 year old charged with attempted murder following Wednesday morning stabbing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – A 17-year-old is behind bars following a Wednesday morning stabbing. 

Florence police announced that a 17-year-old juvenile had been arrested without incident Wednesday morning  near Lawson and Dixie streets for a stabbing that occurred in 500 block of Harrell Street. 

The victim was rendered aid by officers until the arrival of emergency medical personnel. The victim was taken to a hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.  

Police used a dog to track the juvenile to the location of his arrest. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert