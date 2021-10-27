17 year old charged with attempted murder following Wednesday morning stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. – A 17-year-old is behind bars following a Wednesday morning stabbing.
Florence police announced that a 17-year-old juvenile had been arrested without incident Wednesday morning near Lawson and Dixie streets for a stabbing that occurred in 500 block of Harrell Street.
The victim was rendered aid by officers until the arrival of emergency medical personnel. The victim was taken to a hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police used a dog to track the juvenile to the location of his arrest. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
