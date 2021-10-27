17 year old charged with attempted murder following Wednesday morning stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. – A 17-year-old is behind bars following a Wednesday morning stabbing.

Florence police announced that a 17-year-old juvenile had been arrested without incident Wednesday morning near Lawson and Dixie streets for a stabbing that occurred in 500 block of Harrell Street.

The victim was rendered aid by officers until the arrival of emergency medical personnel. The victim was taken to a hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police used a dog to track the juvenile to the location of his arrest. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

