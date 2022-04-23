 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

17-year-old found dead after shooting in Florence

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 17-year-old was found dead Saturday morning after a shooting in Florence.

Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said the body was lying in a driveway at 700 Philadelphia Place when officers arrived to investigate a report of a shooting. The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m.

The 17-year-old was Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw of Dixie Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He said an autopsy would be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert