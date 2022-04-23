17-year-old found dead after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 17-year-old was found dead Saturday morning after a shooting in Florence.
Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said the body was lying in a driveway at 700 Philadelphia Place when officers arrived to investigate a report of a shooting. The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m.
The 17-year-old was Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw of Dixie Street, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He said an autopsy would be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.