 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18th annual Spirit of Central event scheduled for June 30
0 Comments

18th annual Spirit of Central event scheduled for June 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Quilts of Valor

The Spirit of Central event features a presentation of Quilts of Valor to military veterans.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Central United Methodist Church is set to turn red, white and blue again.

Central United Methodist Church has announced that the 18th annual Spirit of Central event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Davis Christian Life Center. 

The program is free and will begin at 6:15 p.m. It will include presentation of Quilts of Valor for several Central members who served in the Vietnam War and patriotic music by Ashley Taylor and Dan Swanson. There is also a children's bike parade and a youth scavenger hunt. 

There will also be an opportunity to write a letter or note or drawing a picture for a current member of the armed forces. 

Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and will feature barbecue chicken,  macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuits, coleslaw, fresh watermelon, and apple pie for adults and and chicken tenders for the children.

Meals will be $6 per adult and $3 per child.

Each meal will be boxed in to-go containers for safety purposes. And everyone who will be working with the food has been fully vaccinated.

The Spirit of Central event began in 2003. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Local News

Five graveyards relocated north of Florence in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Five graveyards have been found on a property located north of Florence in Darlington County. Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, and Jim Frederick, a professor at Clemson University, announced Monday that they used historic records, old maps and aerial photographs and site exploration to relocate five graveyards at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center which is located adjacent to Dargans Pond near the Pee Dee River. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert