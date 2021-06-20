18th annual Spirit of Central event scheduled for June 30

FLORENCE, S.C. – Central United Methodist Church is set to turn red, white and blue again.

Central United Methodist Church has announced that the 18th annual Spirit of Central event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Davis Christian Life Center.

The program is free and will begin at 6:15 p.m. It will include presentation of Quilts of Valor for several Central members who served in the Vietnam War and patriotic music by Ashley Taylor and Dan Swanson. There is also a children's bike parade and a youth scavenger hunt.

There will also be an opportunity to write a letter or note or drawing a picture for a current member of the armed forces.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and will feature barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuits, coleslaw, fresh watermelon, and apple pie for adults and and chicken tenders for the children.

Meals will be $6 per adult and $3 per child.

Each meal will be boxed in to-go containers for safety purposes. And everyone who will be working with the food has been fully vaccinated.

The Spirit of Central event began in 2003.

