FLORENCE, S.C. -- A utility lineman was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning after they descended from a Coward utility pole.
FLORENCE, S.C. — With the help of several environmental nonprofits, Florence County is conserving nearly 500 acres of land on Lynches River ou…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Weeks after being put on paid leave, the Housing Authority of Florence executive director has been fired by the authority’s B…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Hartsville man has been charged with murder and other charges following the shooting death of another person at 3635 East …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Sunday morning traffic stop on a commercial bus on Lucas Street in Florence left Florence County deputies with 20.3 poun…
