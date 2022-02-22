2-22-22 to 3-3-33: Kings Academy first-graders fill time capsule they'll open as seniors

FLORENCE, S.C. — The first-graders at The King’s Academy marked 2-22-22 by filling a time capsule they’ll open 11 years from now when they’re seniors and the date is 3-3-33.

Teacher Mandy Bass told the Morning News Tuesday afternoon her students had collected items to be placed in a time capsule on Tuesday with the intentions of opening the capsule on March 3, 2033 when the students are seniors.

“When we open it up, we’re going to see all the memories that we did in first grade,” one of the students said.

Each of the approximately 16 students filled a plastic bag with items that were important to them.

Byran Luke Rogers showed the Morning News a diecast model truck he had put into his bag. He said he loved monster trucks, He said he was disappointed the monster truck rally at the Florence Center was canceled – and added he felt he would still like monster trucks when he was a senior.

Carolina Collins showed a multicolored bracelet she was going to put into the capsule.