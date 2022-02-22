2-22-22 to 3-3-33: Kings Academy first-graders fill time capsule they'll open as seniors

FLORENCE, S.C. — The first-graders at The King’s Academy marked 2-22-22 by filling a time capsule they’ll open 11 years from now when they’re seniors and the date is 3-3-33.
Teacher Mandy Bass told the Morning News Tuesday afternoon her students had collected items to be placed in a time capsule on Tuesday with the intentions of opening the capsule on March 3, 2033 when the students are seniors.
“When we open it up, we’re going to see all the memories that we did in first grade,” one of the students said.
Each of the approximately 16 students filled a plastic bag with items that were important to them.
Byran Luke Rogers showed the Morning News a diecast model truck he had put into his bag. He said he loved monster trucks, He said he was disappointed the monster truck rally at the Florence Center was canceled – and added he felt he would still like monster trucks when he was a senior.
Carolina Collins showed a multicolored bracelet she was going to put into the capsule.
Bass showed the Morning News a questionnaire each student filled out that will be placed with the items they put in baggies to be put in the capsule.
Among the questions they answered were their favorite color, food, book, movie, toy, animal and subject in school. They were also asked what they wanted to be when they grew up and what the best thing about their first grade year was.
Collins answered teal, pizza, “There was an old lady,” Cruella, Legos and dolls, horse, math, “horse rider” and her teachers.