2 killed in Florence County accidents

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two motorists died in Florence County crashes over the Labor Day weekend.

The first crash happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday at the coroner of Winston and Evans streets when a driver traveling at a high rate of speed had her car leave the roadway and hit a large tree, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken wrote in a release on the death.

He identified the driver as Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence.

The crash is being investigated by the Florence Police Department.

The other accident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on US Highway 52 near Coward when a southbound driver lost control of his pickup, which ran through the median and then head-on into a tractor-trailer, the coroner wrote in the release.

The coroner identified the second victim as Emanuel Sentel Burgess, 41, of Coward.

The second crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

