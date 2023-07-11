HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Nearly two dozen rising seniors from Hartsville-area high schools recently took part in the Palmetto Boys State and Palmetto Girls State programs held June 11-17 at Anderson University in Anderson and Presbyterian College in Clinton.

The students were sponsored by Hartsville American Legion Post 53.

The programs, sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, allow young men and women to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system. Similar American Legion and Auxiliary programs are held annually across the country.

Post 53 and its auxiliary unit selected the Hartsville-area attendees, 13 boys and seven girls, with the help of guidance counselors from area schools. The sponsorships were made possible through contributions from several local charitable organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Alyia Santiago, a 2022 Girls State attendee from Hartsville, attended this year as a junior counselor.

This year’s Post 53-sponsored students attending the Palmetto Boys State and Palmetto Girls State programs were Alyia Santiago (S.C. Governor’s School), Kaiti Nutt (Hartsville High School), Caitlyn Moody (Mayo High School), Mia Blandford (Hartsville High School), Lani Hinson (S.C. Governor’s School), Keelie Summers (S.C. Governor’s School), Germany Huffman (Cheraw High School), Elijah Billingsly (Mayo High School), Zachary Lynch (Hartsville High School), Evan Talbert (Mayo High School), Evan Young (Hartsville High School), Shubham Patel (Hartsville High School), Chandler Smith (Hartsville High School), Shymeir Thomas (Hartsville High School), Elliott Woods (Hartsville High School), Bennett Laney (Hartsville High School), Brandon Harrison (Hartsville High School), Noah Hause (Emmanuel Christian School), Enrique Alvarez (Hartsville High School), Eva Goddard from (Cheraw High School), and Ace Gibson (Hartsville High School).

The students and their parents were honored at a celebration dinner prior to attending the programs. The students introduced themselves and their parents and offered a few words about themselves, including why they wanted to attend Boys or Girls State.

“We at Post 53 were once again reminded why we continue to work together to support youth in the Hartsville area,” said John Benjamin, commander of Post 53.