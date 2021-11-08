 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Cheraw
0 Comments

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Cheraw

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sunday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000 and that ticket was sold at Refuel at 800 Market Street in Cheraw.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for last night’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

More than 5,400 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Sunday’s drawing. More than 4,100 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. coastal cities trying to hold back rising sea levels

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert