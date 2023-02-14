COLUMBIA, S.C. – A lottery player in Florence is celebrating a winning Valentine’s Day. If you played Palmetto Cash 5 at Jackies Postons Inc. at 1256 East Palmetto St. in Florence for Monday’s drawing, you should check your tickets. Someone won $200,000.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Monday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, February 13

8 - 10 - 20 - 27 - 33 Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

More than 5,000 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Monday’s drawing. More than 3,600 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.