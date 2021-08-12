200 coronavirus cases reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eight weeks ago, one coronavirus case was reported in Florence County and five were reported in the Pee Dee.

On Thursday, 92 cases (67 confirmed) were reported in Florence County and 200 (127 confirmed) were reported in the Pee Dee.

That was out of 3,155 (2,181 confirmed) reported in South Carolina, according to state health officials.

It’s the most cases in the Pee Dee and Florence County since the winter. On Jan. 8, when cases peaked in the state at 7,450 (6,170 confirmed), 365 confirmed cases were reported in the Pee Dee and 142 confirmed cases were reported in Florence County.

Nine confirmed deaths and three probable deaths were reported Thursday in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One deaths was reported in the Pee Dee. That was in Darlington County.

Behind Florence County, Dillon County was next in the Pee Dee on Thursday with 19 confirmed cases and six probable cases, followed by Marion County (14/3), Williamsburg County (11/7), Marlboro County (8/10) and Darlington County (8/22).