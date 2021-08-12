200 coronavirus cases reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eight weeks ago, one coronavirus case was reported in Florence County and five were reported in the Pee Dee.
On Thursday, 92 cases (67 confirmed) were reported in Florence County and 200 (127 confirmed) were reported in the Pee Dee.
That was out of 3,155 (2,181 confirmed) reported in South Carolina, according to state health officials.
It’s the most cases in the Pee Dee and Florence County since the winter. On Jan. 8, when cases peaked in the state at 7,450 (6,170 confirmed), 365 confirmed cases were reported in the Pee Dee and 142 confirmed cases were reported in Florence County.
Nine confirmed deaths and three probable deaths were reported Thursday in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One deaths was reported in the Pee Dee. That was in Darlington County.
Behind Florence County, Dillon County was next in the Pee Dee on Thursday with 19 confirmed cases and six probable cases, followed by Marion County (14/3), Williamsburg County (11/7), Marlboro County (8/10) and Darlington County (8/22).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 531,483 confirmed cases, 120,304 probable cases, 8,832 confirmed deaths and 1,187 probable deaths.
The state reported 19,126 tests were conducted with 16.2% positivity. To date, 8,798,443 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.