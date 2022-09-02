2019 graduate to speak at GSSM convocation

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Landon Bradshaw, Class of 2019, will give the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics convocation speech at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Convocation is a traditional gathering that celebrates the launch of the academic year. At the Governor’s School, convocation is held annually at the start of the school year to welcome the newest class of students and present the seniors with academic letters.

Academic letters will be awarded to 133 seniors and a formal welcome will be extended to the Class of 2024, which is composed of outstanding scholars from across South Carolina.

“We are honored to have Landon back on campus to address the student body during the 2022 convocation ceremony,” President Danny Dorsel said. “Landon has garnered a number of accomplishments at Wake Forest since graduating from GSSM, most recently receiving the Barry Goldwater Scholarship for undergraduate researchers. While at GSSM, Landon completed research at the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg. I think our students will gain a tremendous amount from Landon’s perspective on GSSM and college. Personally, I’m looking forward to Landon’s visit, because while at GSSM he and I met weekly as part of our Student Council Buddy system, so I had the privilege of getting to know Landon well. He is a solid leader and all-around great person.”

Bradshaw, a Lake City native, is a junior biochemistry and molecular biology major at Wake Forest University.

At Wake Forest, Bradshaw is involved in many ways around the school and the Winston-Salem community. He is a president’s aide in the office of the president, where he participates in the university’s governance by giving student feedback and engaging with the university leadership.

Bradshaw is also a part of the executive board for the minority association of pre-health students, Wake Downtown Ambassadors, Deacon Douglas, Dean’s Student Advisory Panel and the climbing club.

In addition to his involvement around campus, Bradshaw has spent time doing research at Wake Forest School of Medicine studying regenerative medicine and cardiovascular science.

Outside of the classroom, Bradshaw volunteers at Wake Forest’s virtual tutoring program, where he spends time helping kids in grades K-12 in the Winston-Salem area. He also has volunteered at the 12th annual MLK Read-In event to advocate Dr. King’s messages of civil rights, literacy and the importance of community service.

“SCGSSM played a pivotal role in my academic and personal development, so I am incredibly excited and honored to return to my alma mater as this year’s convocation speaker and articulate the growth that Govies inevitably encounter,” Bradshaw said.

After graduating from Wake Forest, Bradshaw is planning to attend medical school and become an academic physician. He hopes to develop regenerative medicine therapies in the lab and see them used in the clinic firsthand.