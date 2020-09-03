 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon is postponed until 2021
0 comments

2020 Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon is postponed until 2021

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon is postponed until 2021.

The 2021 Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon is a biennial workplace/community event that brings together hundreds of employees, company and community leaders, along with organizations, as they train to improve diversity and inclusion practices in the workplace. In the end, having more harmonious relationships among individuals increases productivity as well as profitability.  

The DFT falls under the nonprofit arm of Diversity Works Initiatives. Its mission/vision statement is “To Work Together for the diversifying of the communities we serve by being informative in providing balanced, honest and thorough information; by bringing education and clarity to our communities, schools, and workplaces about the benefits of diversity; and by being an advocate for upward mobility change promoting Engagement, Enrichment and Empowerment for all of us globally. It aims to maximize harmony in the workplace by following its motto of "Working Together to Build a More Inclusive World."  

The past three Diversity Focus Training and Luncheons were facilitated by Fortune 500 Company organizations diversity and inclusion leaders who specialize in their organization's diversity and inclusion component, and they were sponsored by local companies such as Honda of South Carolina Mfg. Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, HopeHealth, Spherion (formerly AccuStaff), GE Healthcare, Diversity Works Magazine and others.

“During the workshops, we linked the decision makers as well as the ‘worker bees’ to collaborate on how to gain a sense of the attitudes, skills and best practices that culturally competent organizations and individuals demonstrate while offering them the opportunity to discuss challenges, areas of conflict, failures, solutions, strategies and next steps,” Diana Murphy of Diversity Works Initiatives said.  

The 2021 Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon will be bigger and better, Murphy said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors
Local News

Nine Wilson students earn IB top honors

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nine Wilson High School students earned perfect scores in either English, German or Spanish according to International Baccalaurate scores that were recently released for the 2019-20 school year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert