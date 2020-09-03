FLORENCE, S.C. — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon is postponed until 2021.
The 2021 Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon is a biennial workplace/community event that brings together hundreds of employees, company and community leaders, along with organizations, as they train to improve diversity and inclusion practices in the workplace. In the end, having more harmonious relationships among individuals increases productivity as well as profitability.
The DFT falls under the nonprofit arm of Diversity Works Initiatives. Its mission/vision statement is “To Work Together for the diversifying of the communities we serve by being informative in providing balanced, honest and thorough information; by bringing education and clarity to our communities, schools, and workplaces about the benefits of diversity; and by being an advocate for upward mobility change promoting Engagement, Enrichment and Empowerment for all of us globally. It aims to maximize harmony in the workplace by following its motto of "Working Together to Build a More Inclusive World."
The past three Diversity Focus Training and Luncheons were facilitated by Fortune 500 Company organizations diversity and inclusion leaders who specialize in their organization's diversity and inclusion component, and they were sponsored by local companies such as Honda of South Carolina Mfg. Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, HopeHealth, Spherion (formerly AccuStaff), GE Healthcare, Diversity Works Magazine and others.
“During the workshops, we linked the decision makers as well as the ‘worker bees’ to collaborate on how to gain a sense of the attitudes, skills and best practices that culturally competent organizations and individuals demonstrate while offering them the opportunity to discuss challenges, areas of conflict, failures, solutions, strategies and next steps,” Diana Murphy of Diversity Works Initiatives said.
The 2021 Diversity Focus Training and Luncheon will be bigger and better, Murphy said.
