2021 hemp farming applications open Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina farmers looking to grow hemp can submit applications beginning Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday afternoon that it will accept applications for hemp farming permits for the 2021 growing season from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2021.

Hemp is a type of cannabis plant. Cannabis plants are classified based upon how much tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is in the plants. THC is the main psychoactive drug in marijuana. If the plant has greater than 0.3 percent of THC by dry weight, the plant is classified as marijuana, which remains illegal in 70% of the United States. With a weight below 0.3 percent THC by dry weight, the plant is classified as hemp, which was exempted from Schedule I in 2014.

Requirements to receive a hemp farming permit include proof of residency, a criminal background check − a new check must be completed each year − and a Farm Service Agency number.

Permits are only good for the current year, so 2020 permit holders who wish to farm in 2021 must apply for a new permit. The department will not award a 2020 farmer a 2021 permit unless he or she has reported his or her 2020 hemp acreage to the FSA by the 2021 application deadline.