2021 hemp farming applications open Friday
2021 hemp farming applications open Friday

Hemp

South Carolina's Hemp Farming Program has grown from 20 farmers in 2018 to 265 farmers in 2020.

 CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina farmers looking to grow hemp can submit applications beginning Friday. 

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday afternoon that it will accept applications for hemp farming permits for the 2021 growing season from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2021.

Hemp is a type of cannabis plant. Cannabis plants are classified based upon how much tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is in the plants. THC is the main psychoactive drug in marijuana. If the plant has greater than 0.3 percent of THC by dry weight, the plant is classified as marijuana, which remains illegal in 70% of the United States. With a weight below 0.3 percent THC by dry weight, the plant is classified as hemp, which was exempted from Schedule I in 2014.

Requirements to receive a hemp farming permit include proof of residency, a criminal background check − a new check must be completed each year − and a Farm Service Agency number. 

Permits are only good for the current year, so 2020 permit holders who wish to farm in 2021 must apply for a new permit. The department will not award a 2020 farmer a 2021 permit unless he or she has reported his or her 2020 hemp acreage to the FSA by the 2021 application deadline.

The state’s Hemp Farming Program has grown from 20 farmers in 2018 to 265 farmers in 2020, and each year the program has changed as state and federal laws changed.

When the federal government approved South Carolina’s State Hemp Plan in April 2020, the program entered a new period of regulatory stability, one that SCDA expects to continue in 2021. The agency now has six full-time staffers devoted to hemp regulation.

All farmers must apply through the online portal located at agriculture.sc.gov/hemp. There are no paper or printable applications.

The application fee is $100.

If accepted, farmers will be required to pay a $1,000 permit fee, provide GPS coordinates of where the hemp will be grown and attend an orientation session through the department of agriculture.

Farmers must show proof of South Carolina residency.

Because it may take several weeks for farmers to obtain farm numbers and background checks, applicants should review requirements and begin the process as soon as possible.

For information about the South Carolina Hemp Farming Program, visit agriculture.sc.gov/hemp or email hempstaff@scda.sc.gov.

