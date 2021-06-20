2021 Sgt. Terrence Carraway Scholarships awarded

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four area high school graduates have each been awarded the Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial scholarship.
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler along with Daniel Blathers and Allison Carraway of the Terrence F. Caraway Foundation awarded $1,000 each to the students during a small ceremony last week in the City Council Chambers. The money is to go toward higher education expenses.
The 2021 recipients:
• Megan Atkinson of Lake City High School.
• Karson Byerly of Hartsville High School.
• Kristian Mack of Darlington High School.
• Grace Myers of West Florence High School.
Established in January of 2019, this need-based scholarship honors the life and work of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, whose watch ended October 3, 2018. The joint effort by the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation and Florence Police Department is a commitment to the continuation of Carraway's passion to assist the youth in the Florence and Darlington areas to have a brighter future.
Atkinson intends to major in criminal justice at Clemson University.
Byerly plans to attend Liberty University and major in film.
Mack intends to major in sports management at Coastal Carolina University.
Myers plans to attend Western Carolina University and major in forensic science.
The recipients of the scholarship were selected from applicants from school districts in Florence and Darlington Counties, or a comprehensive review of their application, high school transcripts, SAT/ACT scores and a 500-word essay.
Information regarding this scholarship is provided each year to all of the Florence and Darlington school district guidance counselors.