2022 Wine and Food Festival organizers meet with festival hosts Matt and Ted Lee

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Wine and Food Festival organizers met on Tuesday with Charleston-based cookbook authors Matt Lee and Ted Lee, who will be playing hosts for the festival.

Tamara Kirven, executive director of the festival, said the festival has packed five events into three days, March 31-April 2, She went over the events with the group — the opening event, Meat & Meander, on March 31; Sip & Savor Wine Stroll City on April 2, and two new events on Saturday, Farmer’s Market Brunch at the Central City Market and a wine-tasting class, and The Finale Pour.

A festival of this magnitude doesn’t happen without the generous support of sponsors and committee members working behind the scenes, she said.

Kirven announced the chefs who will be participating in the events and lined up volunteers from the group to help with the events.

The Lee brothers invited Nathalie Dupree, author of numerous cookbooks, including “Mastering the Art of Southern Cuisine,” and star of cooking shows, to be the headliner of this year’s festival.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}