20th annual Taste of Symphony returns Thursday at Roseneath Farm

FLORENCE -– After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Florence Symphony Guild is kicking off spring with one of the great social events of the Pee Dee, the 20th annual Taste of Symphony from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Roseneath Farm.

Roseneath Farm is located at 1102 Cherokee Road in Florence. Tickets will be available at the gate.

Local chefs, along with about 15 guild members, and area businesses will be sharing their culinary specialties. There will also be music provided by David Schoff.

“We haven’t had one in two years,” said Barbara Rice, president of the Florence Symphony Guild. “We are known as having the best party in town, and we are expecting a larger than usual crowd.”

Rice said everyone is ready to get out and be among friends and support a great cause.

It’s the 20th year and everything will be bigger, she said. And the forecast is for beautiful weather.

Tents will be larger and more of them, she said. The guild will have four tables of food this year rather than two. More than 20 chefs will be participating.

“They (Guild members) are some of the best cooks in town,” Rice said. “Fifteen or 16 guild members will be preparing six dozen of whatever.”

Food prepared by chefs and businesses will include these and more: School house BBQ, barbecue and sweet potato soufflé; Icing Ink, cakes, cupcakes and pastries; Julia Belle’s, shrimp and grits; Notch 8, French apple cake; Victor’s cassoulet with rice; Southwest Catering, Italian chicken bites, Orzo Rice Pilaf, mixed grilled vegetables, and lemon blueberry cheesecake: Twin Lakes Country Club, Ceviche: shrimp/crab dip, cactus salad; HillSouth, beef tenderloin tips; First Reliance, lamb chops; Whoo Pow Dove Club, Maryland Fried Oysters.

Guild members will be preparing bacon wrapped dates, sushi, smoked salmon, truffles, chocolate covered strawberries, dainty sandwiches, cookies and other treats.

The Florence Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 70th anniversary with the 2018-2019 season, and The Florence Symphony Guild was started in 1970. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth of the symphony and encouragement of young musicians.

Rice said this is her first year as president and with the Taste. She is excited for the return of the event, which supports the Florence Symphony Orchestra, sponsorship for scholarships at Francis Marion University and the Kathleen Lazar Baskin – Florence Symphony Guild Musical Grants for children with musical talent.

“We sponsor the arts and musical arts in Florence County with the majority of our funds going to the Florence Symphony Orchestra,” Rice said.

Tickets are available at the gate (cash or credit cards) and on eventbrite.com. The tickets, which include food and drinks, are available for $75.

Parking is available across the street. There will be attendants and a ride on a golf cart for those who may want or need this service

