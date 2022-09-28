22K veterans walk set for Dec. 10 at Florence Veterans Park

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Fourth Annual 22Kfor22 this year is set to coincide with the Christmas season and, in keeping with that time, include a holiday outreach to help veterans who struggle with the season.

This year’s event will start and end at the Florence Veterans Park at the Florence Center. It will start at 10 a.m. Dec. 10

This year’s event will feature a Christmas meet and greet Dec. 9 at the VFW with live music and speakers.

“All the funds we raise we’re going to give back to veterans in the community who have a hard time with Christmas,” said event organizer and veterans advocate Shawn Laurie. “We’re going to crate Santa bags for families so they can have Christmas for the kids.”

The annual event features a course that is about 22k, or about 14 miles, selected to symbolize the 22 veterans a day who die by suicide.

“Mental health is serious in this country, addiction is serious,” Laurie said of two of the leading causes of the 22 suicides a day. “It’s a real epidemic and it’s happening in our city.”

This year’s walk already has two sponsors and is looking for more.

“Toyota is a big sponsor for us,” Laurie said. “A California organization 22 XXI Too Many — another 22-a-day organization — is coming out from California.”

Laurie said that he is working not only to raise the issue of veteran suicides but also to do more work with and for veterans in the community.

“We want to really show the community what we’re doing,” Laurie said. “Not only raising awareness of veteran suicides but we want to give back to the community.”

As for the date and the weather?

“You don’t know South Carolina. It’s going to feel nice,” Laurie said.