230 students graduate from Wilson High School

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High School graduated 230 students at the Florence Center in a manner that only Wilson High School knows how to — with class, grace, and undeniable swagger.

The salutatorian, Ridgley Jackson, spoke about the dangers of comparison and overcoming self-imposed limiting beliefs. She will be attending Clemson University in the Honors College program. Her future field of study will be in biological sciences.

“I finished the 8th grade with a 40% on my final math exam,” Jackson said. “I ruined my record of straight A’s on my report card. I compared myself to everyone until I spoke with a counselor that told me comparison is the thief of joy. That saying resonated with me and helped me to overcome the limiting beliefs that I assigned to myself. Overcoming those beliefs allowed me to be here today and to reach a fuller potential.

“All of us are capable of achieving great things and all of us have the ability to leave behind the limits that we have set for ourselves. No matter where you go or what you do, we will always have one thing in common. We will always be Tigers.”

The valedictorian, Olivia Townsend, encouraged her classmates to do what is best for them and to not be ashamed of their path even if it takes them down an unorthodox road. She will be taking a gap year to further pursue her equestrian interest before attending college.

“Although we are here in part to recognize academic achievement, don’t lose sight of the fact that you are an entire person and not just a student,” Townsend said. “Your value as an individual is not rooted in academic success. As you continue to challenge your mind, don’t forget to honor your heart.

“Don’t let anyone discourage you from following your passion because it requires an unorthodox path. My passion certainly does. Let your future decision be yours. I encourage you to keep doing what you love even when it is challenging. Skill does not negate adversity, but adversity does not mean failure. I honestly believe that work ethic is just as valuable as intelligence. Keep both in your toolbox as you move forward. Determination and grit is what makes a Wilson Tiger.”

The principal of Wilson High School, Eric Robinson, gave a farewell speech. He joked that this would be the last time the students had to listen to him.

“I want to leave you all with a quote from Michael Josephson,” Robinson said. “Take pride in how far you have come. Have faith in how far you can go, but don’t forget to enjoy the journey. I wish all of you much success in life and I want to tell each and everyone of you that I love you and I am always here for you. As you go off into the world, take all the knowledge, skills, and character that you have learned at Wilson High School and as I always tell you, once a tiger always a tiger.”

The graduating class had a total of $13, 667,610 in scholarships. Eighty-five students received the Hope Scholarship. 58 students received the Life Scholarship. 11 students received the Palmetto Fellows scholarship. 51 students were Board of Trustee scholars, 34 students graduated with double cords (4.0 to 4.49 grade point average), 69 students graduated with single cords (3.0 to 3.99), and 5 students graduated with military cords.

