235 new homes coming to south Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence will be getting 235 new homes.

On Monday, the Florence City Council unanimously approved an ordinance for a development agreement for “The Bluffs at Mill Creek.”

The agreement calls for the developer, D.R. Horton, to develop 235 new homes over a 10-year period on a 106-acre parcel of land west and north of South Florence High School at the intersection of Howe Springs Road and Redbud Lane.

The agreement indicates that the homes will be built in three phases. The first phase will include 101 homes, the second phase will include 56 homes and the third phase will include 78 new homes. The agreement calls for the first two phases to be completed in five years and the remaining phase within 10 years.

In exchange, the city will annex and zone the property and provide connections to the city’s water and sewer system if the developer builds the sewer system.

Once the properties are developed the developer will transfer ownership to Tri-Zenith Properties for sale.