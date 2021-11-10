 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
235 new homes coming to south Florence
0 Comments

235 new homes coming to south Florence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence will be getting 235 new homes.

On Monday, the Florence City Council unanimously approved an ordinance for a development agreement for “The Bluffs at Mill Creek.”

The agreement calls for the developer, D.R. Horton, to develop 235 new homes over a 10-year period on a 106-acre parcel of land west and north of South Florence High School at the intersection of Howe Springs Road and Redbud Lane.

The agreement indicates that the homes will be built in three phases. The first phase will include 101 homes, the second phase will include 56 homes and the third phase will include 78 new homes. The agreement calls for the first two phases to be completed in five years and the remaining phase within 10 years.

In exchange, the city will annex and zone the property and provide connections to the city’s water and sewer system if the developer builds the sewer system.

Once the properties are developed the developer will transfer ownership to Tri-Zenith Properties for sale.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden salutes veterans as the 'spine of America'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Project Urban Square to move forward
Local News

Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert