240 students graduate from Hartsville High School

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — More than 230 students walked across the stage Friday morning to receive their diplomas from Hartsville High School.

Brayden John Mays, the Valedictorian, gave a speech based on his experience playing baseball.

“Today, to motivate us as we enter into the next chapter, I am going to tell the story of 19 guys who are 4A lower state champions, '' he said.

“On the outside you may see us as baseball players or student athletes, but in reality we are 19 guys who all have unique stories that make us who we are. Lessons can be learned from each member of this team. Being around these guys everyday motivated me to become better. There aren’t any other people I would have rather gone to war with every day.”

Mays encourages his classmates to remember a phrase that is plastered in the Clemson baseball dug out. “Be great where your feet are.”

“No matter where you end up in life,” he continued, “I challenge you to be great and do something great." He said we are not judged only by what we do in our lives, but for the legacy we leave behind.

Principal Corey Lewis said his speech was tailored for this graduating class because they started their journey at Hartsville High School together.

“2018 was my first day as principal,” he said. “I too was doing my best to hide my nervousness and how uncertain I was. He said he wanted the Class of '22 to know that they are never alone. “You are never really alone," Lewis said. “ What you have learned from your families, your coaches and your churches will always be with you.”

Scholarship figures for Hartsville High school will not be available until June 6, according to the district’s public information officer, Audrey Childers.

