29 indicted for roles in 2018 Lee County prison riots

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina grand jury has indicted 29 people for their roles in the 2018 riot at the Lee County Correctional Institute.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the unsealing of the indictments at a news conference held Thursday morning on the first floor of the Dennis building on the grounds of the Statehouse in Columbia.

“Illegal cell phones in our prisons continue to drive and facilitate the contraband trade within the walls, and that contraband trade drives much of the violence within the institutions,” Wilson said. “Violence also spreads within the institutions because of contraband cell phones."

Wilson thanked all the agencies involved in the state grand jury investigation and said that anyone with information regarding the Lee Correctional Institution riots or contraband in any South Carolina Department of Corrections facility should contact the State Law Enforcement Division.

The case was investigated by the state grand jury, Wilson's office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections Division of Police Services, the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.