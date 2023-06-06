FLORENCE, S.C. — Get ready to rev up your engines and tantalize your taste buds at the 2nd annual Boggin Down Chicken Bog Festival and Contest. The event, which takes place Saturday, promises to be a day filled with exciting activities, mouth-watering food, and live entertainment, all for a great cause.

The festival will kick off with a car show that will showcase an array of classic, custom, and exotic vehicles. Car enthusiasts and casual admirers alike will be delighted by the diverse selection of automobiles on display. From noon to 6 p.m., guests can marvel at the craftsmanship and designs of these automotive masterpieces. At 3 p.m. the main event, the Chicken Bog contest, will begin. Food lovers will be in for a treat as they indulge in the festival's signature dish, chicken bog.

This beloved Southern comfort food, a combination of chicken, rice, and spices, will be prepared by local chefs competing for the prestigious title of Chicken Bog Champion.

In addition to the gastronomic delights, the festival will feature an array of vendors offering a wide range of products, from handmade crafts and unique jewelry to specialty drinks and specialty foods.

Visitors can browse through the booths, talk with the vendors, and discover hidden gems to take home as souvenirs. Families will love the Kids Zone, where children can enjoy face painting and other fun activities. The festival aims to create a family-friendly environment where everyone can make lasting memories. To further enhance the festive atmosphere, live music will be provided by the popular band Inland. Their energetic performances and diverse repertoire will keep the crowd entertained throughout the evening.

Admission to the Boggin Down Chicken Bog Festival and Contest is $10 per person. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the local chapter of the United Way and the Brandon Rybak Cancer Fund. By attending this event, guests will not only have a fantastic time but also contribute to these worthy causes, making a positive impact in the community.

The Florence Center is an ASM Global-managed facility located at 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence.