3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of the 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in South Carolina, three were from the Pee Dee. All three were elderly people in Florence County, which also reported one of two probable deaths in the state.

Florence County now has a death total of 225.

From the middle of March through the end of November, the highest single-day number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina was 2,322. That was on July 18.

That number has been surpassed on five of the past six days.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,424 new cases and 80 probable cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The total had declined for four consecutive days since a single-day high of 3,217 confirmed cases on Friday, but it was up by 121 cases from Tuesday.

Of the 183 new cases reported Wednesday in Pee Dee counties, Florence County led the way with 93. Darlington County was next with 37, followed by Dillon County (21), Marion County (13), Williamsburg County (11) and Marlboro County (8).

Greenville County led the state with 328 cases.