300 block of West Evans Street to be closed Thursday morning, next week

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Evans Street will be closed from Coit Street to McQueen Street Thursday and next week.

The city of Florence announced Wednesday afternoon that the contractor in charge of the streetscaping project in the 300 and 400 blocks of West Evans Street will be closing the 300 block of the street from 7:30 a.m. to noon Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday of next week.

The streetscaping work is part of the city's efforts in Project Urban Square. The project is a $60 million project to bring an apartment building, hotel, townhomes, office space, a parking garage, and a mini-park in the 300 block of West Evans Street across from the City Center.

The closing of those blocks of West Evans Street will also close the West Evans Street entrance to the city center. Access will still be available via entrances on McQueen and Cheves streets.

Also, the traffic flow in those blocks of West Evans Street will switch sides of the road on Jan. 1, to allow allow construction work to begin on the south side of Evans Street.

For questions regarding the W. Evans Streetscape Project, contact the Planning, Research & Development Department at 843-665-2047.

