Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence High School held commencement Thursday for its 379-member Class of 2023 — a class that earned close to $9 million in scholarships.

Valedictorian Amelia Frances Sprawls and salutatorian Jennings Douglas Thompson spoke to their classmates about what has come before and what lies ahead.

The class earned $8,810,854 in scholarships, including 156 Hope Scholarship recipients, 94 Life Scholarship recipients, a dozen Palmetto Fellows and 74 Board of Trustees Scholars.

Seventy-one graduates wore double-cord honors, 103 single-cord honors and seven military-cord honors.

Both Sprawls and Thompson said they plan to attend Anderson University with Sprawls to focus on a bachelor's degree in communication and Thompson a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater.