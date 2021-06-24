 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
39th annual Florence Greek Fest begins
0 Comments

39th annual Florence Greek Fest begins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The smells associated with Greek food – meat, greens and olives – hung in the air around the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church Thursday afternoon. 

Thursday marked the start of the church's 39th annual festival celebrating Greek culture and food. As in 2020, the festival is being held as a drive-thru meal service because of COVID-19 concerns. 

Vicki Bouras was one of the people waiting in line to get food at the festival Thursday afternoon. She said she and her family loved the Greek festival, particularly the baklava (a flaky pastry filled with chopped walnuts, butter and honey syrup). She also said she wanted to show the children in her backseat that other cultures have things to offer. 

"It's Greek Fest," Theresa Church said as she was waiting in line. "You got to come get some of the food and the desserts. The cannolis are spectacular." 

George Kampiziones was one of the team leaders at the festival. 

He said the festival – pre-COVID-19 – was developed to allow the community learn about Greek culture while enjoying the foods associated with the culture. Kampiziones added that previous festivals have offered church tours and events for children and adults. 

Kampiziones added that as a team leader he was responsible for the operation of the event including the kitchen, the wireless ordering technology, and the handing out of meals. 

"My name gets called a lot around here," Kampiziones said. "We have many Georges so you can imagine that everybody switches their heads." 

The festival will continue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church at 2990 S. Cashua Drive [at the intersection of South Cashua Drive and Celebration Boulevard]. 

A menu located in the drive-thru lines listed chicken riganato (baked chicken marinated in lemon juice, olive oil and Greek spices), souvlaki (skewered pork tenders marinated in herbs, spices and olive oil), moussaka (baked layers of ground beef, eggplant and potatoes topped with cream sauce and grated cheese), dolmades (ground beef and rice wrapped in grape leaves with lemon sauce), and spanakopita (spinach, feta cheese and in a pastry) as main courses available with rice pilaf, Greek salad, spanakopita and bread for $13. 

There is also the option to purchase spanakopita and dolmades in groups of six for $12. 

A grilled chicken Greek salad is available for $12 and a Greek salad is available for $8. 

Pastries and desserts available include six pieces of baklava for $15, six pieces of kourabides (shortbread almond cookies) for $10, six pieces of melomakarona (shortbread cookies dipped in honey topped with walnuts) for $10, six pieces of ahladakia (pear-shaped spice cookies dipped in honey syrup) for $10 and  and 12 pieces of koulourakia (Easter cookies) for $8. 

An assorted box of pastries is available for $12. 

Cannolis are available for $5 and eclairs are available for $4. 

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and water are also available.

For additional information, call 843-662-5471.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many feared dead after Florida building collapses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Local News

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert