39th annual Florence Greek Fest begins

FLORENCE, S.C. – The smells associated with Greek food – meat, greens and olives – hung in the air around the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church Thursday afternoon.

Thursday marked the start of the church's 39th annual festival celebrating Greek culture and food. As in 2020, the festival is being held as a drive-thru meal service because of COVID-19 concerns.

Vicki Bouras was one of the people waiting in line to get food at the festival Thursday afternoon. She said she and her family loved the Greek festival, particularly the baklava (a flaky pastry filled with chopped walnuts, butter and honey syrup). She also said she wanted to show the children in her backseat that other cultures have things to offer.

"It's Greek Fest," Theresa Church said as she was waiting in line. "You got to come get some of the food and the desserts. The cannolis are spectacular."

George Kampiziones was one of the team leaders at the festival.

He said the festival – pre-COVID-19 – was developed to allow the community learn about Greek culture while enjoying the foods associated with the culture. Kampiziones added that previous festivals have offered church tours and events for children and adults.