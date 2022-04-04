$3M in cocaine seized; pair arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun on March 31.

Deputies made the initial stop at the 170 mile marker in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 for a moving violation.

After deputies received a consent to search the vehicle they discovered an “electronic after market compartment” that had in it 57 pounds of cocaine, prescription pills, $66,000 in US currency and a 9 mm handgun, according to a release from the sheriff office.

In the release, Maj. Mike Nunn said the estimated street value of the drugs was about $3.4 million.

Deputies arrested Miguel Angel Valazquez, 37, of 14 Sawfish, Kissimmee, Fla., and charged him with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies also arrested Sarah Valentin, 31, of the same address, and charged her with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The pair is currently free on $50,000 surety bond and face between 25-30 years in prison if convicted.