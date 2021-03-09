 Skip to main content
4 Pee Dee city council members products of Municipal Association course
FLORENCE, S.C. – Two members of the Florence City Council have graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina's elected officials institute of government. Two members of the Hartsville City Council will graduate soon.

Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore graduated in the winter 2020 class, Florence City Councilman Chaquez McCall recently graduated and Hartsville City Councilmen Bobby McGee and Bryson Caldwell are set to graduate from the institute. 

Hartsville also was presented the honor roll designation Tuesday night from the municipal association because all seven of its members have graduated from the institute.

The institute was established in 1986. It gives municipal officials a foundation in the operation of local government.

Participants learn about the role of elected officials as well as administrative staff. Municipal officials also learn about the relationships between local, state and federal levels of government. The institute includes two daylong sessions and three morning sessions.

“For more than 30 years, the association has encouraged local elected officials to participate in the institute, whether they are newly elected or have served for a while,” said Urica Floyd, a staff associate for distance learning of the municipal association. “This institute gives elected leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds an understanding of how to run a local government effectively.”

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

