40% of SC residents have had at least one coronavirus vaccine
CORONAVIRUS

40% of SC residents have had at least one coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina hit a vaccination milestone on Thursday when the percentage of residents vaccinated hit 40%.

To date, residents have received 2,687,160 vaccine doses, according to state health officials. That breaks down to 1,644,458 residents with at least one dose and 1,136,780 residents (27.7%) who are fully vaccinated.

Of the 408 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 427 probable cases that were reported Thursday, 25 new confirmed cases and 21 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported 19 new confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, one confirmed death was reported. That was an elderly person in Marlboro County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 477,395 confirmed cases, 94,853 probable cases, 8,266 confirmed deaths, 1,122 probable deaths and 7,229,139 tests conducted.

On Tuesday, the state reported 10,922 tests conducted with 4.7% positivity.

Of the 11,352 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,960 are occupied (78.93%). Of those, 539 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.02%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

