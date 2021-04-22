40% of SC residents have had at least one coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina hit a vaccination milestone on Thursday when the percentage of residents vaccinated hit 40%.

To date, residents have received 2,687,160 vaccine doses, according to state health officials. That breaks down to 1,644,458 residents with at least one dose and 1,136,780 residents (27.7%) who are fully vaccinated.

Of the 408 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 427 probable cases that were reported Thursday, 25 new confirmed cases and 21 probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported 19 new confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, one confirmed death was reported. That was an elderly person in Marlboro County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 477,395 confirmed cases, 94,853 probable cases, 8,266 confirmed deaths, 1,122 probable deaths and 7,229,139 tests conducted.

On Tuesday, the state reported 10,922 tests conducted with 4.7% positivity.

Of the 11,352 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,960 are occupied (78.93%). Of those, 539 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.02%).