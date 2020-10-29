$5,000 reward offered in case of missing Florence man

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The reward for information on a Florence man missing since earlier this year has been increased to $5,000 for the next 45 days.
Tracy Lamont Herion was reported missing by family members with whom he last made contact in January and was last seen in the 600 block of South Coit Street, according to a release issued by the Florence Police Department.
"The family has increased the reward for information that leads to his location to $2,000. The CUE Center for Missing Persons has also offered an additional reward of $3,000 for information that leads to Mr. Herion being located. These rewards are being offered through Dec, 11, 2020," Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.
Support Local Journalism
"We are hopeful that this renewed effort will bring forth someone who can aid in finding Mr. Herion. His family is exhausted and just wants this nightmare to end,” CUE Founder, Monica Caison said through a release issued by the center. “The family has had additional challenges this year with COVID19 restrictions which have made it difficult to bring forth proper awareness campaigns and limit search efforts as well."
“I just want to find my child. We deserve to have answers and the worry we have endured is just too much to handle most days,” said Valerie Herion, Tracy’s sister.
The $5,000 dollars must provide the direct location or information leading to the direct location of Tracy Herion, no questions asked.
Tipsters can call or submit information online and can remain anonymous. https://ncmissingpersons.org/tracy-lamont-herion/.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.